The Denver City Council will consider expanding the Support Team Assisted Response program and purchasing over 30 new police vehicles during their 3:30 p.m. meeting Monday.

The measures are among 17 resolutions appearing before the council. Additionally, there are six bills being introduced and seven in final consideration.

Here's a list of major items appearing before the council Monday afternoon:

Resolutions and Contracts

23-0273: Approves a purchase order with Verizon Wireless for $2.4 million and one year for wireless services including data, voice and accessories for city agencies.

23-0290: Approves a contract with Alpine Disposal, Inc., doing business as GFL Environmental Inc., for $10.5 million and 5 years for recycling processing and Materials Recovery Facility services.

23-0299: Approves a purchase order with EP Blazer, LLC, doing business as John Elway Chevrolet, for $1,686,400 to purchase 38 Chevy Tahoe police pursuit vehicle SUVs for use by the Denver Police Department.

23-0189: Approves a contract with The Salvation Army for $3,762,300 and through December to provide intake assessment, short and long-term shelter services, and housing navigation services to families staying in non-congregate emergency shelter, citywide.

23-0294: Amends a contract with the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless by adding $175,430 for a new contract total of $5,773,718 to continue to coordinate and deliver the Denver Street Outreach Collaborative and Strategic Outreach to Large Encampments programs to assist persons experiencing homelessness in Denver.

Bills:

23-0287: A bill for an ordinance designating certain properties as being required for public use and acquisition through negotiation or condemnation proceedings, including any rights and interests related to properties designated as needed for the traffic and pedestrian safety improvement project at the intersection of west Mississippi Avenue and South Platte River Drive and along the north side of East Colfax Avenue between north Downing Street and north Marion Street.

23-0289: A bill for an ordinance authorizing a capital equipment purchase in the Culture and Recreation Special Revenue Fund, authorizing a capital equipment purchase for a new mixing console at the Buell Theatre in Council District 9.

23-0261: Approves a grant agreement with the Colorado Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management for $3,120,000 and through August 2025 to initiate the FY22 Urban Area Security Initiative grant program to prevent, prepare for, respond to, mitigate against, and recover from acts of terrorism and authorizes the purchase of capital equipment items.

22-1566: Approves an intergovernmental agreement with Denver Health and Hospital Authority for $2,495,232 and through December 2023 to expand the Support Team Assisted Response program to add 6 emergency medical technicians, as well as directly covering program costs for 3 additional vans and existing vans and equipment, citywide.

Public Hearings:

23-0149: Approves a map amendment to rezone property at 526 S. Vine St. in Council District 6.

23-0121: Approves a map amendment to rezone property at 1085 Knox Court in Council District 3.

23-0122: Approves a map amendment to rezone property at 3401 W. 29th Ave. and 2945 N. Julian St. in Council District 1.