Starbucks on Monday announced a new test pilot program at its coffee shops in Colorado, encouraging customers to bring in their own personal cup.

The pilot program is running at 184 participating stores across the Centennial State and is aimed at reducing waste.

“We set a bold aspiration to become a resource positive company – to store more carbon than we emit, to eliminate waste and to conserve and replenish more freshwater than we use. This aspiration included setting ambitious 2030 targets to cut our carbon, water, and waste footprints in half,” Michael Kobori, Starbucks chief sustainability officer, said in a post announcing some of the company's new tests to reduce waste. “Innovation is how we will build our next chapter, advance our planet positive impact, and boldly reimagine our future together.”

As an incentive to encourage customers to bring their own cup, Starbucks is giving 10 cents off the order. Rewards members would also get 25 bonus stars, up to three times per day.

The Seattle-based coffee chain said it chose Colorado as a test market for the program because customers in the state were already bringing in personal cups at a rate higher than the national average.

The test runs from April 10 to June 30, and Starbucks says it's the company's largest test on reusable cups it has ever run in the U.S.

The company said its goal is to "create a cultural movement towards reusables" by 2025, and in other markets it is testing a "borrow a cup" program in which drinks are sold in designated reusable cups which are later returned to stores and professionally cleaned.