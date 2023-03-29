A little-known state law enforcement agency is now looking into the biggest case it has ever investigated, Denver Gazette media partner KUSA reported Wednesday.

Agents with the Colorado Division of Gaming arrested a cashier at the Monarch Casino in Black Hawk, alleging she stole half a million dollars in cash earlier this month.

The theft is the largest casino heist on record in the state since legal gaming began in 1991. The case investigation will be handled by the Colorado Division of Gaming's 60 sworn agents.

"While on duty they have full authority as peace officers," Ron Kammerzell, the former head of the division, said. "Part of their job is to patrol the casinos looking for criminal violations and also regulatory violations."

But the $500,000 theft at Monarch is by far the largest Division of Gaming agents have faced. A department spokesperson said the second-largest theft occurred in 2003, when a security guard was suspected of stealing $300,000 from JP McGills casino in Cripple Creek.

The third-largest was in 2019, when someone stole $28,000 from Black Hawk's Famous Bonanza Casino.

Read the full story from KUSA here.