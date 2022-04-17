Update 8:15 a.m.
The 37E fire burning in Larimer County did not grow overnight. No fire activity at the fire line and minimal fire activity in the interior was reported. Officials tweeted Sunday morning voluntary evacuations were still in place.
All mandatory evacuation orders issued for the 37E fire have been downgraded to voluntary evacuations, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office announced Saturday evening.
This is the Larimer County Sheriff's Office with an evacuation update. Fire officials have downgraded all mandatory evacuations on the 37E fire to voluntary evacuations. Residents may return home, but we ask that you stay current with the fire a https://t.co/LgCOzbQb93— Larimer Sheriff (@LarimerSheriff) April 16, 2022
Although residents are allowed to return to their homes, the sheriff's office urges everyone to continue monitoring the situation.
"We ask that you stay current with the fire activity and remain ready to evacuate in the event conditions change," the sheriff's office said in a tweet.
The blaze ignited on Friday near Vision Way and County Road 37E in the Blue Mountain area, which is just north of Lyons . The sheriff's office said the blaze had grown to 114 acres on Saturday, and was 75% contained as of 8:30 p.m.
The sheriff's office initially stated the fire was around 300 acres on Friday night, but after receiving aircraft assistance on Saturday, adjusted the estimate.