Nearly a year after the massacre at a King Soopers in Boulder killed 10 people and smashed the city's collective sense of safety, the newly rebuilt south-side supermarket has made the memory of the tragedy part of the store's identity.
"Table Mesa" has been added to the store's exterior sign. A mural of mountains and aspen trees titled "A New Day" by Boulder artist Lael Har decorates a wall of the new vestibule. In the upstairs break room decked out in Broncos orange and navy, the phrase "Table Mesa Strong" is painted on one wall.
Later this year, a memorial garden outside the store will open with 10 trees, one to signify each victim killed.
The King Soopers will reopen Wednesday morning following a ceremony. Therapy dogs and their handlers milled around the store on Tuesday afternoon during a media preview of the newly rebuilt store.
Spokeswoman Jessica Trowbridge teared up as she discussed the outpouring of support from Boulder in the wake of the shootings.
"This homecoming really signifies a momentous milestone in our healing journey for both our associates and our community," she said.
The location has about 200 employees, and Trowbridge said roughly 50% of the people who worked at the store before the shooting chose to return. They have been working at other locations in the interim, and newly hired employees have also been training at other King Soopers stores, she said.
Trowbridge said the company took feedback from employees and members of the Boulder community when redesigning the location. People wanted it to feel bright and open, and capture a view of the Flatirons, she said. Floor-to-ceiling windows have been added in the vestibule, along with skylights sprinkled throughout the store.
She declined to discuss any security elements built into the store.
Trowbridge said company officials held many discussions in the aftermath of the shooting about what to do with the location, including whether to reopen at all, but said many of the store's employees made clear they "wanted their home back."
The victims killed in the massacre were Denny Stong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Teri Leiker, 51; Officer Eric Talley, 51; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; and Jody Waters, 65.
The accused gunman faces dozens of charges, including first-degree murder, attempted murder and weapons counts related to possessing banned high-capacity magazines.
In December he was found mentally incompetent to stand trial. A judge in Boulder has scheduled a hearing for March 15 to reevaluate his competence.
King Soopers originally planned to reopen the south Boulder location in January. The company declined to give the reason for the delay, but the announcement coincided with strikes by King Soopers employees around Colorado that lasted more than a week over pay and labor conditions.