The Advance Colorado Broadband grant program began taking applications on June 20 for shares of $162 million in funding available for broadband infrastructure projects in Colorado's communities underserved by high-speed internet.

Money comes from the federal Capital Projects Fund, created as part of COVID-19 rescue funding.

“The pandemic highlighted a significant gap in internet access Colorado, as well as the country. Students were meeting in parking lots to go to school, many residents lost work, businesses suffered and thousands lost access to critical healthcare because they did not have internet,” said Brandy Reitter, the Colorado Broadband Office's executive director.

The funding is designated for areas where most of Colorado's population unserved by high-speed internet lives. The Colorado Broadband Office will accept applications through Aug. 21. Municipalities, counties, special districts, tribes, co-operatives, internet service providers and entities made up of public-private partnerships can apply.