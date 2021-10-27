A firefighter was killed Tuesday afternoon while responding to a fire in a cornfield in Colorado’s Eastern Plains, the Joes Fire Department announced.

Larry Wyant, 67, was a volunteer firefighter with the fire department in Yuma County. He was one of the first people on the scene when a combine harvester caught fire Tuesday afternoon in a cornfield near U.S. Highway 36 and Country Road T, the fire department said.

“Every volunteer fire fighter stopped what they were doing to come together and help and get containment of this fire,” the fire department said in a Facebook post. “Crews were there within minutes, however it was already too late.”

The fire quickly spread throughout the corn and winds of between 30 and 60 mph caused the fire to change directions multiple times, the fire department said. Wyant was caught in the flames when a sudden change in wind direction caused the fire to move towards him.

“This day took an unexpected turn for a lot of people today,” the fire department said. “Our community is a group that comes together in a time of need. God bless all the volunteer firefighters who came to help stop a fire in such treacherous winds.”

Wyant is the second Yuma County firefighter to die this week. On Oct. 21, volunteer firefighter Darcy Stallings, 34, was killed in a car crash while responding to a fire. Stallings was headed to the fire in his pickup truck when he crashed into the back of a semi-truck, according to Colorado State Patrol.

The fire department said Wyant was on his way to Stallings’ funeral when the call for the cornfield fire came in.

Yuma County has an all-volunteer fire department. The firefighters don't get a salary and often respond to fires in their own personal vehicles.