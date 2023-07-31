Starting Aug. 7, Colorado’s drivers have to move over a lane or slow down for any disabled vehicles stopped on roadsides, according to a law passed this year in the state’s legislature. The legislation expanded the requirement to apply to any vehicle stopped on the side of a road with its hazards flashing, beyond law enforcement and emergency responders.

Drivers must slow down at least 20 miles per hour below the speed limit if they can’t move over a lane, according to the law.

“You will let the person on the side of the road know that you acknowledge them, you see them, and that they don't have to worry about the threat posed by your car,” said Col. Matthew Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol, in a news conference Monday.

Failing to move over or slow down for a stopped vehicle is a Class 2 misdemeanor traffic violation, carrying a potential $150 fine and a 3-point license violation. All states have a “Move Over” law to protect emergency responders, and 19 besides Colorado have laws covering all disabled vehicles, according to a news release.

Towing is one of the deadliest types of work in the U.S., according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data cited in the news release. In 2022, 51 emergency responders were hit and killed in the U.S. while working on roads: 17 law enforcement officers, 18 tow truck operators, four mechanics and 11 firefighters and EMS workers. Each year, about 350 people are hit and killed while outside disabled vehicles, the release says.

Earlier this month, two drivers hit separate State Patrol cars on the same morning while the troopers investigated a crash on the side of Interstate 270 in Adams County. Trooper Kevin Bagley fell over a bridge barrier trying to get out of the way of the second crash, tumbling 30 feet down an embankment of the South Platte River. He survived but suffered serious injuries.

In 2016, Trooper Cody Donahue was hit and killed by a trucker who drifted over on Interstate 25 in November 2016 as Donahue investigated a crash. The driver was convicted of careless driving while passing an emergency vehicle, resulting in death, and failure to maintain a single lane.