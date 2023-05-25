Government services by most city and county offices in metro Denver will be closed to the public in observance of the Memorial Day holiday Monday.

In Denver, city services and offices — such as the Denver Motor Vehicle Title and Registration Office, public libraries, Denver Mayor’s Office, City Council offices and other agencies — will take the day off.

Denver Health and Denver International Airport, meanwhile, will remain open.

Denver Police officers, firefighters and other emergency responders will also report for duty.

Denver offices and other operations with changes or closures include the list below.

3-1-1 information line: The information line for non-emergency services is closed. Service requests can be submitted using Pocketgov.

Animal shelter and animal protection: Denver Animal Shelter will close. The Night Drop will be open and can be accessed to the left of the front doors if a lost pet is found. Animal Protection Officers can be reached through 911 in emergencies.

Denver Arts and Venues: Red Rocks outdoor spaces will be open, but some services will be closed.

Denver Motor Vehicle Title and Registration: The office will be closed and will not be processing mail or taking phone transactions. For online vehicle renewal, visit mydmv.colorado.gov.

Denver Human Services: The office will be closed, but child and adult protection emergency response teams and phone hotlines will take and respond to reports.

Parking meters: Parking meters are free on Monday.

Boulder County government offices will be closed Monday, excluding 24/7 public safety and road maintenance operations.

Most city and county governments in the Denver metro area will close as well, including the cities of Aurora, Littleton, Englewood, Golden and Boulder, Douglas, Arapahoe and Jefferson counties.

Local offices of the United States Postal Service will close May 29, meaning mail will not be picked up or delivered. UPS and FedEx will be closed for the holiday.

Most banks will be closed May 29.

Memorial Day weekend also marks the beginning of DIA's busiest travel season, according to an airport news release.

Between Thursday and Tuesday, the airport's TSA checkpoints are forecasted to see more than 400,000 travelers.

DIA officials urged holiday weekend travelers to give themselves plenty of time to get through security and navigate the airport before their flights.

Editor's note: This list is not exhaustive. Make sure to check the hours of offices and other services before making a trip.