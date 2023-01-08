Hundreds of immigrants from the southwest border were transported out of Denver to gateway cities in urban areas that have long attracted refugees and asylum seekers before Colorado notified their officials, the Denver Gazette has learned.
After first jeopardizing the city’s ability to respond, the unfolding humanitarian crisis now threatens to sour Colorado’s relationships with New York City and Chicago, whose leaders have called for the busing of immigrants from Denver to their doorsteps to end.
Following complaints from those city leaders, the last bus of immigrants was expected to leave Sunday, according to Gov. Jared Polis’ administration.
It’s unclear exactly when Colorado officials alerted the mayors of these cities, but New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ administration told the Denver Gazette in an email Thursday that he spoke with Mayor Michael B. Hancock the week of New Year’s Eve about “asylum seekers.” Adams' office also said Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot reached out to the New York City mayor on Jan. 2, informing him that Colorado had notified her the state would be busing immigrants to Chicago.
New York City officials provided no additional information.
An estimated 70% of the immigrants arriving in Denver from Central and South America stopped in the Mile High City on their way to somewhere else, according to city officials and nonprofit workers. These cities include Atlanta, Chicago, New York and Miami, Polis’ administration officials have said.
Nearly 4,000 have arrived in Denver since early December, when 90 immigrants were dropped off at Union Station in downtown, according to data compiled by the City and County of Denver’s Joint Information Center.
As of the beginning of the new year, Denver had already spent more than $3 million to address the crisis.
Initially, very little was known about the immigrant group that arrived on Dec. 5.
Some had speculated their arrival was political stunt similar to when in September Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis transported immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard, which is not typically a destination city.
The city has been busing immigrants out of state since then.
Polis began helping with the task since at least last week.
The influx of immigrants sheltered in Denver is likely what prompted the city's emergency declaration last month and Polis' decision to actively send them to other states.
“People fleeing violence and oppression in search of a better life for themselves and their families deserve our respect, not political games and we are grateful we have been able to assist migrants to reach their final destination,” Polis said in a statement Saturday.
Polis added: “We refuse to keep people against their will if they desire to travel elsewhere."
‘Overburdening other cities is not the solution’
The unfolding humanitarian crisis, which began spilling into Denver from America's porous border with Mexico, has now swelled into a full-blown emergency that gateway cities like New York City and Chicago have experienced for months.
On Saturday, the Democratic mayors of New York City and Chicago sent a letter to Polis urging his administration to halt the practice of busing immigrants to their cities.
Since the spring — when Republican Gov. Greg Abbott began transporting immigrants out of Texas to New York and Chicago — those cities have tapped out their shelters, Adams and Lightfoot said.
Over the past four months, Chicago has welcomed 3,854 migrants bused to the Windy City, which is sheltering more than 1,600.
Since April, New York City has received more than 36,000 immigrants. That number is likely conservative because it only accounts for those staying in city shelters. New York City spent $1 billion for its response in 2022.
“It is apparent that the influx of asylum seekers has provoked consternation amongst states,” Adams and Lightfoot wrote. “Although we share the concerns of accommodating the flood of asylum seekers, overburdening other cities is not the solution.”
The Polis administration declined to comment on the letter Sunday and instead referred the Denver Gazette to its statement Saturday.
That statement said Colorado is “scaling back this transportation” because travel nationwide has returned to normal after sub-zero temperatures before the holiday had stranded immigrants in Denver, creating a backlog.
Polis renewed his call for President Joe Biden to assist states, such as Colorado, which are facing the unprecedent challenge and to create work permits for immigrants, enact better border security and pass immigration reform.
Biden visited the southern border in Texas Sunday, and El Paso.
Representatives for Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Miami Mayor Frances X. Suarez did not return emails and phone calls seeking comment.
‘Welcoming the stranger’
It’s unclear how Denver officials will respond to the plea from New York City and Chicago to stop the bussing. Jennifer Castor, a Hancock spokesperson, did not respond to an email and phone call seeking comment.
But local immigrant support groups and the Denver Community Church have been helping shelter and transport for arriving immigrants long before the city got involved.
Denver Community Church began its work hosting immigrants before the COVID-19 pandemic as part of the church’s mission of incorporating "social justice" with church life, said Dave Neuhausel, pastor of mobilization for the Denver Community Church and director of Project Renew.
Churches' social justice teaching is a longstanding Christian tradition that, based on the Book of Matthew's injunction to serve the poor, puts primacy on caring for others. This tradition is often distinct from the more modern and secular-based conception of "social justice."
“Choose the issue, and we’re integrating it into our faith and our thinking about our responsibility in the world,” Neuhausel said, adding: “For years, we’ve taught about the power of dignity and welcoming the stranger, that’s the core of our faith.”
When the number of immigrants crossing at the southwest border began overwhelming El Paso, Texas last year, immigrant organizations there began coordinating with, among others, Denver Community Church and Casa de Paz, which works to reunite families separated by detention.
One of the first buses to Denver arrived in early November with 50 immigrants, as first reported by the Denver Gazette.
But when the numbers doubled in December — likely in anticipation of Title 42 ending — the city got involved. Title 42, named for a part of the federal code that permits authorities to turn away asylum seekers, is a pandemic-era policy enacted under the Trump Administration.
Its use was set to wind down in December, but a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Dec. 27 blocked the Biden administration from ending the practice, keeping the emergency health order in place while a legal challenge from Republican-led states proceeds.
The high court is expected to hear arguments on the case next month.
Denver, which is roughly 600 miles from the nearest international border in El Paso, hasn’t been a gateway city for immigration. The border crisis, Neuhausel said, will likely change that because the known gateway cities — New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami — cannot continue to absorb all the immigrants who are coming.
“The landscape of the American interior is going to change and we’re going to have to face that,” Neuhausel said.