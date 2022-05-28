Memorial Day weekend will kick off with mostly cloudy conditions on Saturday, but that won't keep the temperatures from rising close to 90 degrees.
Temperatures are expected to reach at least 87 degrees in the Mile High City with similar conditions expected across the Front Range. The warm temperatures also comes with increased fire danger in the metro, according to the National Weather Service.
The southern and eastern portion of the state are at the highest fire danger.
Temperatures will drop overnight into the low 50's with breezy conditions. Winds are expected to stay fairly consistent between 8 and 18 mph, however, gusts could blow as high as 28 mph, according to the weather service.
While cloudy conditions on Saturday will not bring rain, there is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon hours on Sunday afternoon and night.
Despite the chance of precipitation, temperatures are expected to be in the mid 70's, according to there weather service.