While it won't be as steamy as it was on Friday, higher than normal temperatures will return on Saturday with the possibility of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
Temperatures across the Front Range will range from the upper 80s to lower 90s. In Denver, temperatures are expected to top off at 93 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
The average high on June 18 is 83 degrees.
While temperatures will continue to be higher than normal, conditions will also be breezy in Denver with winds consistently blowing between 10 to 17 mph.
Gusts could reach up to 24 mph, according to the weather service.
Currently there is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the metro area from 3-9 p.m.
Temperatures overnight will drop into the low 60s and winds will pick up with gusts nearing 30 mph, according to the weather service.
Warmer than normal temperatures will continue on Sunday as temperatures are will rise into the upper 90s.