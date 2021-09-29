Lutheran Family Services Rocky Mountains was named one of 40 organizations across the country to receive funds through the Citizenship and Integration Grant Program, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday.
The grant funded through the Department of Homeland Security will assist 40 organizations across 25 states prepare lawful permanent residents for naturalization. The program also promotes civic integration through increased knowledge of English, U.S. history and civics, officials said.
LFSRM was awarded $219,321 through the grant program and will provide naturalization services to diverse, underserved populations through a partnership with Community College of Aurora through the Denver and Aurora Citizenship Program, according to a news release.
The fiscal year 2021 grant will run through September 2023, officials said.
These funds were awarded through two competitive funding opportunities with the first supporting organizations that provide citizenship instructions and naturalization application assistance to lawful permanent residents.
The second was for organizations who provide extended integration services to lawful permanent residents who gained entry to the United States as refugees or those granted asylum.
Officials said the program will expand accessibility of high-quality citizenship throughout the country.
Since its creation in 2009, the Citizenship and Integration Grant Program has awarded $112 million through 513 competitive grants to immigrant-serving organizations across the country and helped more than 290,500 lawful permanent residents prepare for citizenship, officials said.
