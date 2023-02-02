When the Marshall fire ripped through Boulder county, taking out homes and businesses near Broomfield, Ball Corp. stepped up in a big way with money and volunteers.

Based in Broomfield, the company is perhaps most famous for its name on one of Denver's top three sports venues: Ball Arena — home of the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche. But the 143-year-old company (NYSE: BLL) of 21,500 employees worldwide is the corporate parent of Ball Aerospace and is a famous can maker, aluminum specifically.

The company's philanthropic efforts in 2022 earned it a Governor’s Corporate Citizenship Medal Jan. 27.

This medal was awarded alongside five other individuals for their work in supporting their communities at the Governor Citizenship Awards event at History Colorado.

Through Ball’s work in corporate giving, employee giving and volunteerism, the company's employees logged 24,000 volunteer hours last year and donated $6.2 million in global community investments, according to CiviCO, who manages the awards annually.

The award highlights Ball’s work as a leader in corporate philanthropy, according Bradford Walton, senior director of external communications for the Ball Foundation, the company's nonprofit arm.

“This recognition is a testament to Ball’s understanding that our success is shaped by the communities that sustain us,” Walton said in a press statement. “We invest in the causes that matter most to us because we believe that doing good is equally as important as performing well.”

Ball has a partnership with Mile High United Way which has led to expanding Mile High’s 2-1-1 Help Center.

In addition to the company’s partnerships and support across the state, Ball’s financial support in its response to the Marshall Fire drew praise far and wide. When the disaster struck Boulder County, Ball worked with the Gov. Jared Polis' office and provided $1 million to the Community Foundation Boulder County.

“Our people have a passion for giving back,” Walton said. “We see it every time a need arises in the communities where we operate. Whether it’s making donations, rolling up sleeves to lend a hand or making the most of our manufacturing expertise to bring things like canned waters to those in need, our people are committed to service.”

Gov. Polis said Ball understands “what it means to be a good community partner” by supporting causes throughout Boulder County and the state.

“Congrats to Ball for winning the corporate citizenship medal,” Polis said. “Not only were many families of workers, retirees at Ball were directly impacted by the Marshall fires but Ball stepped up for the broader community donating one million dollars to the Marshall Fire relief effort.”