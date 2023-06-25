History Colorado's State Historical Fund has awarded $4.8 million in grant funding to 25 projects in the state, the organization announced this week.

A third of the awards went to projects intended to support people of color, and nearly 70% of the awards have gone to projects in rural counties.

The State Historical Fund awarded more than $10 million in grant funding to 71 preservation and archaeology projects during the 2022-2023 fiscal year, according to a news release. Preservation projects in Colorado have created more than 27,000 jobs since 1981, the release said.

“The projects highlight not only ways that communities are stewarding their cultural heritage, but also the innovative approaches being taken to address inequities and create a brighter future," said Marcie Moore Gantz, director of the State Historical Fund, in a statement.

Among the projects funded by the most recent round of grant awards are $250,000 to repair the Fox Theatre in Walsenburg, $250,000 for rehabilitation work on the Tabor Opera House in Leadville, and $245,128 to rehabilitate the Concilio Superior Building in Antonito, the building of the Hispanic rights organization La Sociedad Protección Mutua de Trabajadores Unidos.