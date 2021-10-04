Portions of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon will close overnight Tuesday for emergency repairs after the road was damaged by mudslides over the summer.

Eastbound I-70 is scheduled to close around Glenwood Springs Exit 116 from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. If the repairs aren't finished, the road will close again Thursday.

During the closure, crews will pave a temporary lane in the eastbound median in order to shift traffic so work can continue on reconstructing the interstate’s retaining wall.

This comes after the interstate was buried in thousands of tons of mud during mudslides in July from the Grizzly Creek burn scar, resulting in a more than two-week closure. The road has briefly closed several times since it reopened on Aug. 14 because of flash flooding.

Drivers traveling east on the interstate will be detoured on Colorado 13 along U.S. Highway 40 to Colorado Highway 9 to Silverthorne, according to the transportation department.

Drivers traveling on westbound I-70 may encounter delays or partial lane closures during the repairs.

The work is weather dependent and subject to change.