The tip line that allows Colorado students to anonymously report potential threats, Safe2Tell, saw its report volume increase by 89% in September compared to August. The program received 2,025 reports last month, the attorney general's office said in a news release Tuesday.

The tip line received 250 suicide threats and 177 reports of bullying, the most common types of reports in September. So far during the current school year, Safe2Tell has received 3,096 tips, according to the release.

The attorney general's office said the program recorded 273 duplicate reports in September, which increased over August. The release said duplicate reports indicate a "healthy culture" of reporting safety concerns.

“Last month, we heard from the community that threatening posts were being spread on social media, which likely led to the rise in duplicate reports recorded by Safe2Tell in September,” said Attorney General Phil Weiser in the news release. “Whenever students or community members see a threatening social post about a school, we encourage taking a screenshot and sending it directly to Safe2Tell."

The attorney general's office encouraged people to report threatening posts about schools directly to Safe2Tell rather than re-sharing them to avoid contributing to spread of fear or disinformation.

False reports have made up 2.2% of all tips submitted to Safe2Tell in the current school year so far.

Students can make a report by calling 1-877-542-7233, visiting Safe2Tell.org or using the Safe2Tell mobile app.