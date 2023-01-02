The Colorado Department of Transportation announced closures of parts of U.S. Route 550, U.S. Route 160 and Colorado Highway 145 because of snowy conditions and maintenance work Monday. The agency did not give estimated reopening times for any of the affected routes.

North of Durango, the mountain corridor of U.S. 550 between Purgatory and Ouray has been closed. Bad weather and high avalanche danger on Coal Bank, Molas and Red Mountain passes prompted the closure, according to a news release. A gate near Cascade Creek north of Purgatory will stop travelers going north, and southbound travelers will encounter a closed gate just south of Ouray.

Wolf Creek Pass on U.S. 160 will be closed overnight because of weather and high avalanche risk. Travelers going west will be stopped just west of the South Fork, and eastbound traffic will be stopped near Treasure Falls.

CDOT began winter maintenance around 6:30 a.m. Monday on Colorado Highway 145 at Lizard Head Pass, south of Telluride. Travelers will have to stop just north of Rico or, going south, either at one closure three miles north of Rico or at another closure near Ophir and Trout Lake. Work is expected to last most of the morning, according to CDOT.

Travelers can visit cotrip.org for current information on road closures and conditions.