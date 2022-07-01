Car thefts in Colorado are on pace to exceed numbers in 2021, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Reported car thefts increased 18% in January through May this year over 2021, the agency said in a news release.

Motor vehicle thefts began an upward trend in 2020 after dipping slightly between 2018 and 2019, according to data from the Colorado Automobile Theft Prevention Authority, part of the state Department of Public Safety.

“The most recent data shows that over 3,630 vehicles were stolen across Colorado in the month of May with metropolitan communities along the front range from Ft. Collins running south through Trinidad feeling the impact,” state patrol Chief Matthew Packard said.

The most common places cars are stolen from are owners' residences and parking lots or garages, according to the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority. The State Patrol suggests always keeping cars locked, parking in well-lit areas, and not leaving valuable items or spare keys in the car.

The news release says stolen cars were recovered 91% of the time in May. But they often are not in usable condition when they are found.

The recovery rate also tends to exceed the rates at which local law enforcement agencies make arrests for auto thefts. Though rates vary widely by agency, data reported to the FBI shows the Denver, Aurora and Colorado Springs Police Departments each had an average clearance rate of 10.9%, 9.7% and 14.1%, respectively, from 2010 through 2020, the most recent year for which the federally reported data is available.