A llama that was stolen from its home in Larimer County this week has been found dead, according to a news release from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

The 9-year-old llama, called Smokey, was taken from his stable near Horsetooth Reservoir on Monday night.

On Thursday, the sheriff's office made the following statement:

"We're very sad to share that Smokey was located in the area deceased. We appreciate everyone who spread the word in hopes of getting him home safely. Anyone with information about the individual/s responsible for this theft should contact Deputy Maxwell or Crime Stoppers of Larimer County."

No information about how Smokey died has been made available.

