FILE PHOTO: Vials and medical syringe are seen in front of J&J logo in this illustration

FILE PHOTO: Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Johnson & Johnson logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

 Dado Ruvic

(Reuters) -The Nov. 11 story headlined "EU lists rare spinal condition as side-effect of J&J COVID-19 shot" is withdrawn. The story was based on a European Medicines Agency statement https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/covid-19-vaccine-safety-update/covid-19-vaccine-safety-update-covid-19-vaccine-janssen-6-october-2021_en.pdf from Oct. 6 and was issued inadvertently. The UPDATE 1 and first version of the story are both withdrawn. There will be no substitute story.

STORY_NUMBER: L4N2S22S9

STORY_DATE: 11/11/2021

STORY_TIME: 1539 GMT