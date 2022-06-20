South Adams Fire is on the scene of a structure fire at 73rd Street and Kearney Street in Commerce City.
South Adams County Fire on scene of a structure fire near 73rd & Kearney. Fire is currently out and crews are in overhaul. More updates coming. pic.twitter.com/rJ4ML8dcsT— South Adams Fire (@SACFD200) June 20, 2022
SAF said the fire started in the garage of the home and spread.
The fire is currently extinguished and crews are in overhaul.
No injuries were reported.
As more information is released this story will be updated.