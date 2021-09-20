North Rhine-Westphalia's State Premier, Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party leader and candidate for chancellor Armin Laschet listens next to CDU member and candidate for the German Bundestag, Joe Chialo as Germany's Federal Government Commissioner for Culture and the Media, Monika Gruetters speaks during a CDU event at the Badeschiff, in Berlin, Germany, September 20, 2021. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse