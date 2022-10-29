Arapahoe County Investigators arrested a Littleton substitute teacher on charges of sexual exploitation of children on Friday, according to police.

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office Internet Crimes Against Children investigators arrested Jose Tomayo, 25, Friday. Tomayo is accused of sexual exploitation of children, a class 5 felony.

Investigators got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that someone uploaded suspected child pornography through Snapchat using the screen name "freakygurls420".

Investigators tracked down Tomayo, who lived in the City of Centennial and worked as a substitute teacher for Littleton Public Schools.

Tomayo was a substitute teacher for Littleton Public Schools for the 2021-2022 school years and substitute teacher and paraprofessional for Englewood Public Schools during the 2020-2021 school year.

Investigators said they do not believe any of the victims were students of either district Tomayo worked for.

Officials urge anyone with information on this case to call the Sheriff's Office Investigations tip line at 720-874-8477.