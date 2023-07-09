A shelter-in-place was issued for Summit Cove Sunday morning in Keystone, Colorado after police activity in the area, Denver Gazette media partner KUSA reported.

Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons confirmed to 9NEWS that officers were investigating a shooting involving a deputy in the Summit Cove neighborhood.

As reported by KUSA's Matt Renoux, "the Summit County Sheriff’s Department says one person was killed in this officer involved shooting in Summit Cove this morning."

The Sheriffs deputy involved was not injured.

A shelter-in-place was issued to Summit County around 8 a.m., Sunday. Around 8:45 a.m., an all-clear message was sent out to residents. According to a Facebook post from the Summit County government, the all-county message for the shelter-in-place was sent in error.

The shelter-in-place was lifted around 8:50 a.m., but residents were asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will update once more information becomes avaiable.