The Sunshine Canyon Wildland Fire is 40% contained, although it slightly increased in size on Tuesday, leaving roads closed and forcing some area residents to flee, officials said.
An aircraft flyover Tuesday morning estimated the fire to have engulfed 19 acres, a slight increase from Monday, the Boulder Office of Emergency Management said in a tweet at 10:57 a.m. today.
The emergency office some 60 firefighters are working on the fire this morning.
The evacuation shelter at East Boulder Community Center closed at 9:30 a.m., the office said.
A Red Cross spokesperson said only three evacuees showed up at the center on Monday night, and none stayed overnight.
Mandatory evacuation orders remain in place for the Sunshine Canyon area. Roads in the area also remain closed. A map of the evacuation zone and road closures is available at https://www.boulderoem.com/emergency-status/.
The Boulder County Sheriff's Office on Monday responded to a structure fire in the 2900 block of Sunshine Canyon, and officials ordered evacuations soon after.
The mandatory evacuation order affected about 937 people and 389 structures, including 346 homes.
The evacuation warning areas applied to 6,696 residents and 2,940 buildings, including 2,932 housing units, according to the emergency office.
The fire comes nearly a year after the Marshall Fire tore through Boulder County in the last days of 2021. The ferocious blaze fanned by strong wind gusts and dry conditions killed two people and wiped out more than 6,000 acres, including 1,156 homes and businesses.
Just last week the Boulder County Sheriff's Office reported authorities still don't know the cause of the Marshall Fire.
Officials said drier conditions have lengthened Colorado's fire seasons and residents in areas near wildlands, such as Boulder County, now brace themselves for fires well past summer.
Officials urged residents to visit the Boulder Office of Emergency Management website for updates at www.boulderoem.com.