A man who allegedly shot an Adams County deputy now faces eight felony charges.

Danny Martinez, 36, of Thornton, was arrested on August 14 following a shooting of a police officer in the 7400 block of North Federal Boulevard.

He was arrested on multiple charges including attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault, according to a press release by the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

The incident began with a car chase through Thornton at 11:10 p.m. August 13.

The deputy, who was not identified, noticed that a Honda CRV, stopped at a red light, had tint on the driver's side window. Believing this to be a possible way to hide the driver's identity, the officer ran the car's license plate.

The registration came back for an entirely different vehicle, according to the arrest affidavit in the case.

The driver — later identified as Martinez — fled from the police officer following an attempted traffic stop. The chase went through a construction site and the vehicle was later damaged by other officer's using stop sticks.

Martinez crashed the vehicle and took off on foot through a nearby gas station. A deputy left his vehicle and followed him. While investigating, the deputy heard two gunshots and "knew" he had been struck in the abdomen and took cover, according to the affidavit.

Martinez was later found by other officers hiding behind three trashcans. He was apprehended after "several hard empty hand strikes" and a bite from K9 Utah, according to the affidavit.

The gunshot struck the deputy's bulletproof vest, saving them from injury.

The firearm believed to be used in the shooting was later recovered and had been reported stolen out of Aurora. Over 52 grams of methamphetamine was also found on Martinez.

Martinez appeared in court Tuesday to be advised of the charges against him. They include:

Attempted 1st-degree murder

1st-degree assault

2nd-degree motor vehicle theft

Vehicular eluding

Special offender

Possession with intent to manufacture or distribute a controlled substance

Possession of a weapon by a previous offender

Crime of violence (Sentence Enhancer)

