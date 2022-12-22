Denver Police arrested a suspect in two murders, according to a news release Thursday.
Denver Police conducted two separate death investigations on Tuesday and Wednesday, both near Washington Street and I-70, which is near the National Western Stock Show complex.
Both deaths were confirmed to be homicides and both victims are adult males, according to the release. Police determined the deaths to be connected.
Detectives identified and arrested a suspect in the murders, Andrew Mutch, 34. Mutch is being held on two counts of investigation of first-degree murder.
Court records show Mutch was arrested in April of 2015 in Arapahoe County two felony charges of assault on an at-risk adult causing serious bodily injury. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge in July of that year and sentenced to five months in jail.
The murder case against him has not been filed, so no court date is available.
The District Attorney declined to release a probable cause affidavit, which spells out why police think he's guilty. They also declined to release his booking photo citing the ongoing investigation.
The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the victims' identities and causes of death after autopsies are completed.