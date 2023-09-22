shooting suspect Denver

Eugeneo Hinojosa, 55, is wanted for attempted homicide. 

The man suspected of shooting and injuring two people Aug. 21 at an encampment near downtown Denver was arrested earlier this month, according to a Denver Police Department arrest warrant.

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. at an encampment near East 17th Avenue and Logan Street. Investigators identified Eugeneo Hinojosa, 55, as the suspect and issued a public alert.

Police arrested Hinojosa on Sept. 12, according to the arrest warrant. The documents describe Hinojosa as "transient in the rea of North Broadway and Park Ave West."

A witness told police that Hinojosa walked toward the encampment yelling at a woman to return his keys. Police said he pulled a gun out and started shooting, but he did not hit the woman he was aiming for. Instead, he shot two other people, according to the warrant.

