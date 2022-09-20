Weld County Sheriff’s deputies late Monday arrested a suspect in the hit-and-run death of one of its deputies, according to a statement.
Deputies from the sheriff’s Strike Team, with Colorado State Patrol troopers and Fort Collins Police, arrested Octavio Gonzalez-Garcia in Fort Collins about 10:15 p.m., Monday.
Investigators believe he’s responsible for the death of Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz, 24, late Sunday in the area of Colorado Highway 392 and County Road 37, east of Windsor.
“The man was tracked to Fort Collins based off numerous tips we received from the public about this case and was arrested about 10:15 p.m.,” said Joe Moylan, public information officer, via email.
Gonzales-Garcia was taken to the Weld County Sheriff’s office for questioning. Court records show his last name as only Gonzalez. The 36-year-old is being held on $50,000 bond on charges of leaving the scene of an accident involving death, a felony, and a traffic offense alleging careless driving causing death. No first appearance date had been set as of Tuesday morning.
Law enforcement say they found a falsified green card and fake social security card in his vehicle and that he is residing in the United States illegally, according to a sheriff’s office statement. Additional evidence “shows Gonzalez-Garcia was intoxicated at the time of the crash.”
Hein-Nutz was riding her motorcycle to work when the crash occurred. Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams said Monday Gonzalez-Garcia "made no attempt to provide Alexis aid" despite her obvious injuries.
“Instead, he ran away like a coward and hid in a nearby cornfield,” Reams said.