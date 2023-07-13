Denver Police are investigating two separate homicides in the past week and have arrested one suspect and are looking for another.

The first occurred Sunday at 1200 N. Yates St., between the Mar Lee and Westwood neighborhoods, according to a Crime Stoppers alert.

The victim, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene with at least one gunshot wound.

The suspect is described as a Black male in his late 30's with short hair, a beard and a muscular build, according to the alert.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

The second homicide happened early Wednesday in the 1700 block of West Mosier Place, between the Ruby Hill and Athmar Park neighborhoods, according to a DPD news release.

Officers responded to the shooting at 9:10 a.m., found a man with gunshot wounds and transported him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators found that the shooting began as an argument between two people who knew each other and escalated to the suspect, Anthony Huff, 64, shooting the victim.

Police found and arrested Huff at a nearby location, according to the release. Huff is being held for investigation of first-degree murder.