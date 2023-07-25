Boulder Police lifted a shelter-in-place order after warning residents to avoid 30th Street and Iris Avenue on Tuesday morning, when officers attempted to get a suspect with a gun off the roof of the Firestone Complete Auto Care.

“We’ve talked to him. We’ve taken the temperature, we’ve learned more, so we feel they can reduce the shelter in place area,” said Dionne Waugh, public information officer for the Boulder PD.

SWAT officers were at the location and police were utilizing drone equipment to gain an assessment of the rooftop while mitigating risks.

Boulder Fire-Rescue was also present to assist and coordinate.

Boulder Police had issued a shelter-in-place for the surrounding area, which is near the intersection of Highway 119 and 28th Street.

According to police, at around 7:30 a.m., officers were in pursuit of a suspect in a stolen car, who then exited the vehicle and climbed to the roof of the business. The suspect claimed to have a gun and refused to come down.

Officials are working to get him down without anyone getting hurt, authorities said in a tweet.

People in Boulder should avoid the area while police try to work with the suspect, authorities added.