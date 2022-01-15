The Boulder County Sheriff's Office announced Saturday that the suspect in an early morning assault that sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries was found dead hours later.
According to officials from the office, deputies received calls just after midnight Saturday regarding an assault taking place in the 100 block of North Jefferson Street in Nederland. The Boulder County Sheriff's Office provides law enforcement service for the town overnight, officials said. During the assault, a 34-year-old man was seriously injured. He was taken to the hospital. The suspect, a 31-year-old man left the scene prior to the deputies' arrival, according to officials.
At 6 a.m., deputies received a call about a man lying in the street in the 100 block of East 2nd street in Nederland. Upon arrival, deputies determined that the man was dead and witnesses identified him as the suspect from the assault earlier in the morning, officials said.
Deputies do not believe the death to be suspicious, officials said.