The Monroe County Sheriff's Office in Florida arrested Matthew Buchanan, 32, Tuesday morning as a person of interest in the death of his mother in the Terrain neighborhood in Castle Rock.
Elizabeth Bjorlow, 59, died Tuesday, April 26 after a fire was reported at her home on Dove Valley Place, Denver Gazette news partner 9News previously reported. Another person was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Castle Rock Police received report of the fire at 2:34 p.m. and it was contained at 2:48 p.m. No other homes were damaged, police said.
Police said Bjorlow's death was suspicious and did not reveal how she died, but said an autopsy was done. They said there are "multiple investigations going on" in relation to the fire and death, 9News reported.
Bjorlow had previously applied for a restraining order against her son, writing in her July 2021 application for one that Buchanan threatened to "take my house, my job and my dignity." She also said in the application that Buchanan had threatened her, her husband and her other son, who refused to stay in the home due to the threat, 9News reported.
The application also said Buchanan was diagnosed as "severely bipolar" and that he's better when he's "compliant" with his medication, but that she didn't believe he was taking them at the time. Bjorlow also wrote that an argument with Buchanan led to him putting his hands around her neck.
Buchanan is being held in Monroe County while awaiting extradition to Colorado, where he will face charges including second-degree murder. Police said the investigation is ongoing and no other information will be released at this time.