The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect in an Arvada shooting that injured an innocent bystander Thursday.

Officers are searching for Diego Sanchez, 36, as a suspect in the shooting, which happened near the 5300 block of Sheridan Boulevard at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to a Facebook post from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities described Sanchez as a Hispanic male, six feet tall and 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He is associated with a gold-colored 1995 Chevrolet Cavalier with a red hood and license plate 894-WCV or a blue 1979 Oldsmobile Omega with license plate CDW-442, according to the Facebook post.

Sanchez has an active warrant for:

Criminal attempt of first-degree murder (three counts)

First-degree assault

Illegal possession of a firearm

Criminal mischief (multiple counts)

Sanchez allegedly fired multiple rounds at a vehicle at Sheridan Estates mobile home park, hitting an innocent bystander in a business on the east side of Sheridan Boulevard and another bystander's vehicle while she was sitting at a red light.

The woman in the building across the street was injured, but her injuries were not life-threatening, according to the Facebook post. Nobody else was injured.

Sanchez is considered armed and dangerous, according to the Facebook post. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately and not approach him.