The suspect killed in a police shootout in Broomfield Sept. 29 had a violent background, a warrant out for his arrest and was a "person of interest" in a Denver homicide case, according to court records.
The Adams County Coroner identified the suspect as Anthony Geovany Lainez, 25, of Arvada. Though the manner and cause of death are still under investigation, according to the coroner, it was obvious from pictures witnesses took he suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
Lainez led the Denver Police Department's Fugitive Unit on a chase through Broomfield resulting in a multi-car crash at Sheridan and Midway Boulevards late that afternoon. He tried to flee the scene, carjack another car and fired at officers, according to police.
A Denver Police officer involved in the shooting was injured and is still recovering at the Good Samaritan Medical Center in Lafayette, according to a Denver Police spokesperson.
A judge issued a warrant for Lainez's arrest after he failed to show up for a court hearing Aug. 1. In that case, he faced charges of felony menacing, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, assault and a parole violation. Lakewood Police arrested him April 5.
In June of 2015, Lainez was arrested on charges of first-degree murder with extreme indifference, but he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of assault causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon. He was sentenced in September of 2016 to 24 years in the Department of Corrections, but the judge suspended the sentence and instead ordered him to serve six years in the Youthful Offender System.
When asked why the DPD Fugitive Unit was after Lainez, a spokesperson replied via email Tuesday: "The suspect was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant out of Lakewood and was a person of interest in a Denver homicide case. Because he was a person of interest — not a suspect or arrestee — we are not sharing details about the homicide case in order to protect the integrity of that ongoing investigation."
The 17th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the officer-involved shooting case.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office did not respond to the Denver Gazette's request for Lainez's booking photo. Lakewood Police did not release any more details about the felony menacing case by press time.