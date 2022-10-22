Aurora Police and SWAT are trying to contact multiple people refusing to exit a house after a shots fired call.
At 10:25 a.m. Saturday, Aurora Police received a call from a person who located their stolen vehicle. A confrontation occurred during which shots were fired and the victim left to call 911.
Police believe there are at least two people in the house, one with an outstanding warrant.
SWAT officers, including crisis negotiators, hope to make peaceful resolution with the occupants.
Aurora Police told those in the area to shelter in place.