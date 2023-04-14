The fact that two small grass fires which burned near each other happened four days apart have Boulder County authorities suspicious that they were set intentionally.

Boulder County Sheriffs were called to the first fire at 7200 Coal Creek Drive in Superior on April 8. The second blaze occurred April 11.

The fires were a short distance from each other in open space on the southwest corner of Founders Park — not far from the path of where the Dec. 30, 2021 Marshall fire tore through town.

In a press release, the sheriff's officials called the circumstances surrounding the fires "very similar and suspicious."

The ongoing investigating into the fires is being done by the Boulder County Sheriff and the Mountain View Fire Department. Though Founders Park is a recreational area which has ballfields, playgrounds and pavilions, MVFD Deputy Fire Marshall Jeff Webb said that no structures were burned and that the fire was put out quickly.

Investigators are asking for anyone with information about the previous fires to contact Detective Eric Robinson at: [email protected] or 303-441-4822 or email the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office at: [email protected].