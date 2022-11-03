Adams County's election workers found what they described as suspicious powdery substance spilling out of a ballot envelope on Wednesday.
Some of the substance was cooking material, but it also included an unknown chemical, which the state lab is testing, officials confirmed.
Adams County Clerk and Reporter Josh Zygielbaum said officials will know the results by Monday, although initial testing of the substance came back negative for narcotics, explosives and anything toxic.
Election workers never opened the ballot after receiving it in an Adams County drop box, Zygielbaum said, adding they noticed the powder spilling from the envelope and could feel a "very significant amount" of granular substance inside.
In the meantime, election officials marked the ballot as received but damaged.
Officials will work with the ballot's owner to ensure that person is able to vote on time for the election, according to Colorado County Clerks Association Executive Director Matt Crane.
"It's their constitutional right to be able to vote, and, as election officials, we're going to protect that right," Crane said. "The only time an American loses their right to vote is when they are actually convicted and incarcerated on a felony."
Crane said he wants the public to know that elections are safe and secure and that election officials follow strict security protocols.
"The way you saw Josh and his team respond to this should give voters confidence ... about how our election officials are prepared for any potential or actual threats that come about," Crane said.
Zygielbaum said the county takes its election workers' safety very seriously. The election team who came across the ballot wore gloves, he said, adding personal protective equipment is also available for workers.
Crane said this isn't the first time a suspicious powdery substance has been found in a ballot envelope this election cycle. Crane said Jefferson County officials had a similar situation in a previous year and the substance was found not to be anything nefarious.
Zygielbaum urged people not to tamper with ballots, reminding the public to do so is a federal crime.
While the incident took up some staff time, it did not interrupt the ballot process, Zygielbaum said.