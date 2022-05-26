The Colorado Rockies weren't at home Wednesday, but Coors Field was buzzing with a different sort of crowd.
About 15,000 bees swarmed outside the downtown ballpark Wednesday morning. It's normal bee behavior to swarm in the spring. This hive was collected and will get a new home at an aviary near Standley Lake, thanks to the Colorado State Beekeepers Association.
"We have beekeepers. They have empty hives, they're ready to go," said Gregg McMahon, a professional beekeeper in Westminster who collected the Coors Field bees. "They want to come out and save these bees. We want to rescue these swarms."
