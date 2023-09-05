Welcome to the Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion news here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to [email protected].

Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, the restaurant chain that aims to provide customers with healthy grub in a fast and casual setting, opened its sixth location in Denver’s University Hills neighborhood on Tuesday.

The 2,258 square-foot space at 2770 S. Colorado Blvd. can serve 22 diners inside and 16 diners on the outdoor patio. The store opens at 10:30 a.m. and closes at 9 p.m. daily. Sweetgreen’s “plant forward” menu includes salads, warm bowls and hot plates.

For the restaurant’s grand opening, Sweetgreen pledged to donate one meal for every meal sold on Tuesday to the Market at Integrated Family Community Services. The organization provides free groceries and resources to Coloradans experiencing food insecurity.

The eatery first launched in Washington D.C. in 2007 with a mission to redefine the fast-food industry, according to the Sweetgreen website, which also states the company’s goal is to become carbon-neutral by 2027 and promote animal welfare. Sweetgreen now has locations in nearly two dozen states, including six in Colorado.

Mass FX Media

The Colorado-based studio Mass FX Media is on the move and inviting local filmmakers to take advantage of its new studio specially designed to expand its post-production capabilities and create a one-stop-shop for clients.

Mass FX Media has moved out of its former 1,300 square-foot site to a new studio in Wheat Ridge. The 5,000 square-foot facility took 18 months to build and includes a 20-seat Dolby Atmos theater to assist with sound mixing, color grading and screenings, according to a news release.

“Building this new studio has been my dream because we can now support our amazing team of creatives with a space that helps us work the way we want to work,” Co-Founder Shawna Schultz said in a news release. “But to really leverage the sense of community I'm hoping to foster is what I'm honestly most excited about. Part of the plan is to be a resource to Colorado filmmakers, who can come here and work with their editors.”

Schultz, whose husband Matt Schultz co-founded Mass FX, plans to host community-building events for creatives at the studio in addition to providing local filmmakers and agencies a space to rent while working on their projects.

“I want people to come to us and feel that we have the big picture at heart,” Matt said in the release, adding “that when we set forth to do something, the creative will be informed not only by stunning design and elegant motion, but also in how editorial, sound and color choices combine to create a unified, excellent product.”

Sooper Credit Union

Sooper Credit Union announced Iain McHenry has been appointed its new senior vice president of lending. In his new role, McHenry will develop lending into “an agile line of business,” according to a Sooper Credit Union announcement seeking to respond to members’ needs.

Sooper Credit Union is a $621-million financial institution headquartered in Arvada with other branches in Aurora, Colorado Springs, Grand Junction and Lakewood. The not-for-profit organization offers savings and checking accounts, loans and mortgages, among other services.

McHenry comes to the job with 20 years of financial industry experience that spans underwriting, loan processing, loan servicing and portfolio management, according to the release. McHenry also helped establish a Member Disaster Assistance Program in response to the Marshall fire and Hurricane Ian.

“I wholeheartedly subscribe to the ‘people helping people’ mentality,” McHenry said in the release. “My success is a direct result of the individuals I’ve been fortunate to work with."