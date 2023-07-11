Fans of Taylor Swift believe she deserves everything. Denver’s lame duck mayor doesn’t feel the same way.

Cincinnati, Nashville and Glendale, Ariz. are a few of the cities on Swift’s Eras Tour which have honored the singer with official proclamations. But it’s a practice outgoing Denver Mayor Michael Hancock won’t take part in.

“While we’re excited to have such a major concert event like this happening in Denver at Empower Field, we don’t have anything like that planned, no,” Mike Strott, spokesperson for Hancock’s office told the Denver Gazette.

In contrast, at the state executive level, Colorado Governor Jared Polis penned a lyric filled welcome letter to the star earlier this week.

Here’s a look at how other municipalities and states with tour stops have honored the pop star:

-In Cincinnati, Mayor Aftab Pureval declared June 30, 2023 as Taylor Swift Day.

-The city of Arlington, Texas gave Swift a key to the city and announced March 31-April 2 as Taylor Swift Weekend via proclamation.

-Tampa, Fla. also gave Swift a key to the city and took it one step further, inviting her to be honorary mayor for the day on April 10.

-On March 17 and 18, the city of Glendale, Ariz. announced it would rename itself to “Swift City” in a proclamation by mayor Jerry P Weiers.

-New Jersey changed its famous Taylor Ham sandwich to the “Taylor Swift Ham, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich” in a proclamation by the state’s governor, Philip D. Murphy.

-In Swift’s adopted hometown of Nashville, Mayor John Cooper unveiled a park bench dedicated to the pop star, complete with a plaque referencing one of her “Invisible String” lyrics: “Green was the color of the grass where I used to read at Centennial Park”. He also issued a proclamation declaring May 5-7, 2023 as “Taylor Swift Homecoming Weekend”.

- Bellevue, Ky. renamed Taylor Avenue to Taylor Swift Avenue, and put up a hot pink sign to celebrate. Of note, it was a collaboration between Bellevue’s Mayor Charlie Cleaves and his director of communications to capitalize on the business Swift’s concert brought to the region.

- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz sent out a proclamation naming June 23 and 24 “Taylor Swift Days.”

- On June 21, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced that he would be renaming the city “Swiftie-apolis” in honor of Taylor Swift and her Eras Tour.

-While Chicago and Las Vegas did not issue official proclamations, the two cities both lit up local landmarks in honor of the concert tour stopping in their locales. Skydeck Chicago and Willis Tower lit up their twin antennas in a variety of album-themed colors to celebrate while Vegas lit up its Gateway Arches every night ahead of shows.

- North Kansas City Mayor Bryant DeLong announced on June 22 that his city renamed Swift Street to Swift Street (Taylor's version)

-In Houston, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo revealed that the stadium Swift performed at from April 21 to 23 would be renamed “NRG Stadium (Taylor’s Version).

As Hancock's administration comes to a close, it looks like Taylor Swift fanatics will be left out in his final acts as Mayor of Denver. Swifties are used to the heartbreak.