An Eaglecrest High School teacher has died after it's believed she was infected by bacterial meningitis.

The teacher, identified by the school district as Maddie Schmidt, died over the weekend after showing symptoms consistent with bacterial meningitis.

A district spokeswoman confirmed a second death to 9NEWS. Judith Geoffroy an ILC Para also died over the weekend. The spokeswoman had no additional details about Geoffroy's death or whether it was connected to Schmidt's death and Arapahoe County Public Health said they only had one confirmed case at this time.

Because the infection is contagious and may require hospitalization, the Cherry Creek School District chose to cancel athletics and activities on Tuesday evening and canceled school and activities on Wednesday, April 12.

Meningitis is an infection of the membranes (meninges) that protect the spinal cord and brain. If infected, the membranes become infected, swell and press on the spinal cord or brain. This can cause life-threatening problems. Meningitis symptoms strike suddenly and worsen quickly.

According to a district letter sent to the Eaglecrest community, the Arapahoe County Public Health Department will finish contact tracing and determine next steps on Wednesday.

"Right now, we have one confirmed case. We are doing tracking to see if anyone has symptoms from the exposure," said Anders Nelson with the Arapahoe County Health Department. "It takes 1-10 days to see symptoms, but typically they see symptoms within 3-4 days."

Nelson said the department is in the middle of identifying people who were exposed and coordinated with the district to notify students and staff.

Students at Eaglecrest were scheduled to take PSAT and SAT tests on Wednesday, but those tests will be rescheduled by the school.

In the letter, the district says, "We take this matter very seriously and are working closely with Arapahoe County Public Health (ACPH) to identify students or staff who may have been in close contact with the infected staff person. Arapahoe County Public Health will reach out directly to all staff members and families of students determined to be close contacts. Those individuals will be offered preventative antibiotics."

The high school will have school and district mental health support staff available when teachers and students return on Thursday.