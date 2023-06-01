A 13-year-old boy was shot in the leg from outside his Aurora house early Thursday, according to Aurora Police.

Around midnight Wednesday into Thursday, the boy was shot in the leg while inside of his house in the 1700 block of North Kittredge Court, in the Northfolk Glen neighborhood, according to an Aurora Police Department tweet.

The shots were fired from outside the teen's home, according to the tweet.

An unknown pickup truck was seen leaving the area immediately following the shots.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 .