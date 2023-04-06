The District Attorney's Office charged a 17-year-old as an adult in the attempted homicide of a 52-year-old woman in late March.

On March 27, Denver police officers responded to a shooting at an address near the intersection of East 56th Avenue and North Dallas Street, according to the arrest affidavit.

The victim, a 52-year-old woman, was shot in the head and transported to a local hospital. She survived her injuries, according to the affidavit.

Evidence led police to arrest Jaycin Robinson, who was 17 at the time of the crime, which happened two days before his eighteenth birthday, and the Denver District Attorney's Office announced that they will charge him as an adult.

Surveillance footage shows the victim pulling up to the warehouse at the address, getting out of her vehicle and walking toward the back door where employees went in and out for breaks.

The footage then shows the suspect walking up behind her, confronting her at gunpoint, firing two shots and running away through the parking lot, according to the affidavit.

The victim said he approached her, told her to give him all her things, then grabbed her backpack and shot her.

Detectives linked the crime to Robinson, who is charged with counts of:

Attempted murder (two counts)

First-degree assault causing serious bodily injury (one count)

Aggravated motor vehicle theft (one count)

Possessing a weapon as a previous juvenile offender (five counts)

Robinson's next court date is at 8:30 a.m. April 13.