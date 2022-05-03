A 16-year-old was shot along East Colfax Avenue approximately one mile east of Interstate 225 on Tuesday afternoon, Aurora Police tweeted.
#APDAlert: A 16-year-old was shot in the 15800blk of E Colfax & transported to the hospital. A juvenile has also been detained. Still a very active investigation. No additional information at this time. Any updates will be here. pic.twitter.com/ArwMyEmwr0— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) May 3, 2022
The Aurora Police Department said the teen was found along the 15800 block of East Colfax and was transported to a hospital. The person's condition is not known.
The agency said a juvenile has been detained.
This remains an active investigation.