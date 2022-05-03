Police Line Do Not Cross (copy)
Getty Images

A 16-year-old was shot along East Colfax Avenue approximately one mile east of Interstate 225 on Tuesday afternoon, Aurora Police tweeted.

The Aurora Police Department said the teen was found along the 15800 block of East Colfax and was transported to a hospital. The person's condition is not known.

The agency said a juvenile has been detained.

This remains an active investigation.

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.