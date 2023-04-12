Arapahoe County Judge Ryan James Stuart sentenced two teens for their roles in the 2021 gang-related shooting outside Hinkley High School in Aurora.

Dalen Brewer, 18, and Larry Jefferson, 17 — who were both 16 at the time of the shooting — each received seven years in the Youthful Offenders System, according to a Wednesday news release from the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

The shooting occurred on Nov. 19, 2021 in the school's parking lot just before 12 p.m., while students were on lunch break, as shown in video surveillance footage.

The footage shows a white truck pulling into the parking lot and stopping near another vehicle. Several people get out of both vehicles and argue, leading to multiple shots fired, according to the release.

The investigation revealed the confrontation happened between rival gang members with an ongoing conflict, according to the release.

In the footage, Brewer, the white truck's driver, and Jefferson, its passenger, are seen shooting handguns out the window.

Three people, two Hinkley students and one APS Avenues student, were injured in the shooting.

Both pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted murder and were sentenced by Stewart to seven years in Youthful Offender System with a 25-year Department of Corrections sentence suspended upon successful completion of the program, according to the release.

A third defendant's case was sent to juvenile court and officials cannot release the defendant's name.

A fourth defendant, Alejandro H. Carillo, 19, is scheduled to be sentenced on April 17 after pleading guilty to attempted second-degree murder.

“These defendants put many lives at risk during what should have been a normal lunch hour on campus,” District Attorney John Kellner said in the release. “Kids, their parents and teachers all deserve to feel safe at school. While no sentence can fully restore the lost feeling of security, it should deter future acts of senseless violence at school.”