Adam Michael Fresquez

Adam Michael Fresquez, 33, died from a gunshot wound when he and another Tesla owner got into an altercation at a charging station May 3, according to Edgewater Police. The incident happened at the Edgewater Public Market. The name of the man who allegedly shot Fresquez has not been released. 

 Edgewater Police Department

Edgewater Police confirmed the identification of the Tesla owner who died from a gunshot wound after a fight at a charging station as a husband and father of two children.

The Jefferson County Coroner released the identity and cause of death Saturday, police confirmed.

Adam Michael Fresquez, 33, was shot and killed after he and another Tesla owner drove up to a charging station at the same time, police said.

The incident happened at around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday in the Edgewater Public Market at 20th Avenue and Depew Street. 

Edgewater Police Sgt. Robert Brink told The Denver Gazette that Fresquez got out of his car and was shot by the second driver. Brink said that police found a gun on the ground near Fresquez. A motive for the killing has not been released as investigators are piecing together what happened. The second driver was arrested, but his identity was not released.

A GoFundMe account started by Lena Mendez of Denver, who identified herself as Fresquez' mother, has raised more than $15,000 for his funeral and burial expenses. 

