Texas officials shipped their first chartered bus with 41 immigrants to Denver today.

Officials with the City and County of Denver’s Joint Information Center (JIC) disclosed Thursday that this was the first instance in which another state had coordinated and sent immigrants to the Mile High City.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a press release that this was the first busload.

“Texas' overwhelmed and overrun border communities should not have to shoulder the flood of illegal immigration due to President Biden's reckless open border policies, like his mass catch and release without court dates or any way to track them,” Abbott said. “Until the President and his Administration step up and fulfill their constitutional duty to secure the border, the State of Texas will continue busing migrants to self-declared sanctuary cities like Denver to provide much-needed relief to our small border towns."

Abbott made international headlines heads last year when he sent immigrants to Vice President Kamala Harris’ DC residence, Martha’s Vineyard.

Since early December, more than 10,000 immigrants from Central and South America have arrived in Denver, straining city resources.

Five shelters in Denver are housing more than 1,200 immigrants, JIC data shows.

The majority of the new arrivals are from Venezuela, a country that has descended into economic, humanitarian and political chaos under President Nicolás Maduro.

As of last week, the city had spent roughly $16 million on the response.

