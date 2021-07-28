A woman from Texas suffered severe injuries after falling nearly 20 feet in Rocky Mountain National Park, officials announced Wednesday.
The 41-year-old woman was hiking and scrambling near the Balanced Rock area when she fell Monday morning, a park release said.
The woman called emergency responders on her cellphone about noon.
Rocky Mountain National Park’s Search and Rescue Team found her.
She was extricated using a hoist onto a Colorado National Guard helicopter about 6:15 p.m.
She was then taken to a Med Evac air ambulance at MacGregor Ranch and flown to Medical Center of the Rockies.
No other information was released by park officials.